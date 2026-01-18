Episode 959: Clip and Clop Are the New Horace

Philadelphia is more than just the city that boo'd Santa Claus.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

I originally planned to use this space to write yet another piece expressing the general confusion the Metroid Prime 4 commentary continues to inflict upon me.

I've had a change of heart.

I've felt love. Horace, a nightmare anthro, is out. Clip-Clop, an icon of philia, is in.

I think horses are great. This is not material to why I've found myself fascinated by two mysterious horse-costumed gaming figures, I just wanted to point out that we've crafted a companion species so thoroughly that they can literally smell our fear.

Horace must bask in the scents of the scared. A reverse-centaur, clad in a sequined purple tuxedo, he shines; sparkles; and sickens. A self-described master of ceremonies, his obvious self-absorption creates a terrible attraction.

Clip-Clop are a rejection of this masked man. While no-less costumed, they have not eschewed the physical characteristics of a horse so that they can fit into some fancy duds. They do not employ showy attire to elevate themselves, their simple brown coloration is enough. Nor do they hide their faces, they have a modest pride in who they are and face the world head-on. Indeed, they do not adopt self-congratulatory titles. In fact, they have become such paragons of cooperation that The King himself refers to them as if they are a single entity: "Cousin Clip-Clop."

Granted, the King is apparently a deeply stupid individual - he may be completely unaware that they are two brothers in a horse costume.

This is not a Kenta situation, an actual The Prince centaur but with four "normal" legs. Kenta was born a nightmare. He is a being that should not be. His locomotion is an abomination.

We do not subscribe to his newsletter.

In a world where everyone wants to be a Horace, be a Clip-Clop.

We're finally back this week, and its been basically a month since our last New Business segment was recorded - so we have quite a lot to get through.

Jon kicks the show off with yet more DLC for Atari 50 - now covering the Atari/Namco relationship from the 70s and 80s. We also accidentally uncover Namco's terrible secret.

He and James then tag-team Metroid Prime 4. Jon has some final thoughts on the elements that got under his skin, but James has literally never spoken about the game, so gives a full retrospective on playing it. It takes a minute.

James has also played the majority of Is This Seat Taken, a game about seating arrangements.

He and Guillaume then move onto Once Upon a Katamari. This was James' first Katamari game, spurred on by his partner requesting they tag-team the game. Guillaume is a series expert, and is better able to put this game in context.

Guillaume concludes his New Business with some shorter thoughts on BALLxPIT and Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

Lastly, Greg has finished up Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and has moved onto recent addition to the NSO's Gamecube library: Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance.

Emails go here.