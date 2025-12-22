Episode 957: Killed by Jabba's Smart Doorbell

I'm going to wake you up in the middle of the night.

This is the last one of these I'm going to write this year.

Since the summer, I've turned the podcast article into a personal canvas where I paint a narrative, building to a transition, that I spring on an unwitting audience. They simply wish to know of what we spoke, but I weave them a story.

In this time I've covered topics ranging from Diddy's (no, not that one) impending mortality to how Sony's attempts to make Betamax more vibrant lead to the horror slop we see on Tubi. Sometimes, I sit down to compose this article and the path is already laid out in my head. Other times, the map is blank and I am forced to find a way forward.

This once resulted in me writing a passage where I figured out what kind of regional pizza Mira would have adopted.

I enjoy this as a creative writing exercise, but I also think it is a bit of a pressure valve. It feels like the commentariat in gaming has become so "takes" oriented, that they're unable to look at themselves and ask if they're the problem. Sometimes it's just fun to force people to learn about Mesopotamian mathematics or write a weirdly self-referential article designed to test if I could write the article before the episode existed. Yes, if you're curious.

And sometimes I tell a little story about the history of weird stuff and accidentally predict the future.

I hope someone out there has been enjoying these as much as I enjoy writing them. They're a fun writing challenge that weekly makes me think. I don't know if I'll keep at it; it takes a while, but I plan to.

Anyway, this week we spent a big chunk of time on Listener Mail. Leading off, we cast Gaming's A Christmas Carol. We also had someone write in to tell us about their time with Ty the Tasmanian Tiger, and we find our Ty.

After a break, we have our last New Business of 2025. Gui finished up Absolum. We also talk a bit more about NSO-release Wario World. Lastly we offer an update on Metroid Prime 4. There's also time to update the world on Xbox Fridge Watch.

As always, thank you all for listening and emailing in 2025. See you next year!