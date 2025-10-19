Episode 948: The Reluctant Messiah of Albuquerque

That wrong turn was a real mistake,

Jon was not interested as being the salvation of Albuquerque's traditions of pottery, ceramics, and turquoise jewelry. I don't feel like its necessary we explore his reluctance - we know it is because he simply doesn't care about traditional crafts. We will not judge, to his face.

This conversation did lead me to think about what a Pokémon set in the Southwestern United States would look like.

From a regional standpoint, you're going to see a lot of ground types - the water starter is going to be brutally effective in this region.

Las Vegas is getting an "inspired" citiy, and there is definitely going to be Rotom variant that is a slot machine - unless you're in the nanny state knowns as the EU, where it will be a wall-wart plug with a mandatory removable USB-C cable.

Some hybrid Santa Fe/Albuquerque will be all adobe. There will be sentient pottery and skyscrapers made of mud. I do not make the rules.

There's going to be some ghost town/abandoned silver mine that is just FILTHY with ghost types. A haunted cowboy hat feels right.

The mountains of the Colorado Plateau will be lovely - or ugly, depending on the effort Game Freak put into it. This is probably where you put your ice types.

Sandshrew/Sandslash are definitely getting regional forms - though a baby form of Sandshrew and a Mega-Sandslash would not be amiss instead.

Anyway, we've been playing Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Jon hates traditional pottery. I guess that was my point. Greg and James are really early going, so we only spend thirty minutes covering the game. Greg is also wrapping up Super Mario Galaxy 2. Likewise, Gui is wrapping up Super Mario 64. We are a very diverse podcast. Gui is also playing South of Midnight - and its excellent4 Claymation-inspired visuals. Jon bought the Atari 50: The First Console War DLC, an add-on to Atari 50 that spotlight's Mattel's games for the rival console. James also tips his hand on an upcoming project, where he tortures himself by watching the CPU play NES Monopoly and Jon reveals his self-inflicted torture: describing James' art.

Emails! It might work!