Episode 941: Consider Deleting the Last Five Minutes

No, I mean really. Best case people think you're weirdly knowledgeable about this topic. Worst... well it's pretty dire.

Editing the show takes quite a bit of time. I'd guess if I'm running the edit, it's about 200% the show's runtime to produce the edit.

There's a lot of that time that just comes down to pulling together the assets, running filters, and what have you. It's not really an active process, but it does take some time. Of course, I do need to listen after the filters and confirm they didn't do anything particularly stupid, but it's about 20 minutes that are pretty passive.

Once that process is complete, things get more involved. I'll listen to the entire episode, stopping at any point that there are noises or pops that prove "distracting." The test is a bit soft, but basically it comes down to "did I notice it," and since I'm actively listening for them that is almost certainly going to get what people listening while doing work will hear. It's a lot of stop-and-start.

Sometimes someone's audio "drifts." This is a fun feature of the recording software. We were in-sync, and then suddenly we aren't. It can be a slow drift that finally reaches a breaking point, or a sudden loss of three seconds. This stuff sucks; last week Jonny's audio was putting on a show.

But, the big time sink though are moments during this listen that require me think about what to do. If its just an incident of crosstalk, or a conversation that is repeating itself, its pretty easy. Move around the parts I want to keep for clarity, mute what I don't. The worst though, is when I need to think about the good of the show: "Oh God, Jon just said the word erotica. Where is this going?".

Jon said the word erotica this week, in relation to Gears of War. I made a choice. We must all live with the outcome.

This week, with Gui's return, we're finally all together again. We decided to focus the show on New Business. Greg has the Switch 2 upgrade of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, with its new Star-Crossed World DLC. James has realized our post-Switch 2 lull in the eShop is over, and now Arcade Archives is giving us two versions of a game called "SCRAMBLED EGG" [sic]. He's also spent the last month working through UFO 50. Gui got to play Gauntlet Legends at a barcade on vacation, and likewise spent time with stoner-brawler Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl and the demo of Space Adventure Cobra. Jon wraps New Business with, what he insists, is the newest business in Gears of War: Reloaded.

We also steer into a conversation about large plastic objects and erotica. All the timestamps are below, you've been warned.