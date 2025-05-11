Episode 926: BMX XXX Spiritual Cleanse

That tank needs more water.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
This week we have a real New Business segment! James is playing the new (to Switch) adventure game Endless Monday: Dreams and Deadlines (00:04:41) - a game about being a procrastinating artist working at a nameless corporation. It's very weird in the best possible way. Jon has finished Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (00:16:22) and is already planning his next Dracula murder. Greg gives a brief update on Crypt of the Necrodancer and a more beefy update on Xenoblade Chronicles X new Chapter 13 (00:22:19). Guillaume is running out of Pixel Remasters, with his impressions of Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster (00:44:23).
After a break we knock-out a duo of listener mail: Cleaning up more games with F.L.U.D.D. (00:56:27) and the best one-off Nintendo series (01:17:46). Send em, or I'll get the hose.
We mention it in the episode, but we'll be taking a two week vacation just due to scheduling challenges. Next week we'll drop one of our old Patreon episodes on the feed. The subsequent week, the plan is to just be out-out.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Code Name: T.H.E.M.E. Sing-along" from Code Name: S.T.E.A.M.. It was requested by Daniel. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.
This episode's SECOND ending music is "announcement trailer theme" from Earthion . Composition by Yuzo Koshiro. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Ancient Corp.