Episode 926: BMX XXX Spiritual Cleanse

This week we have a real New Business segment! James is playing the new (to Switch) adventure game Endless Monday: Dreams and Deadlines (00:04:41) - a game about being a procrastinating artist working at a nameless corporation. It's very weird in the best possible way. Jon has finished Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (00:16:22) and is already planning his next Dracula murder. Greg gives a brief update on Crypt of the Necrodancer and a more beefy update on Xenoblade Chronicles X new Chapter 13 (00:22:19). Guillaume is running out of Pixel Remasters, with his impressions of Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster (00:44:23).

After a break we knock-out a duo of listener mail: Cleaning up more games with F.L.U.D.D. (00:56:27) and the best one-off Nintendo series (01:17:46). Send em, or I'll get the hose.

We mention it in the episode, but we'll be taking a two week vacation just due to scheduling challenges. Next week we'll drop one of our old Patreon episodes on the feed. The subsequent week, the plan is to just be out-out.