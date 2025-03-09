Episode 917: Our Best CEO Doesn't Exist

Fictional characters can't order layoffs. We think.

Greg was unable to make it to recording this week, and given the circumstances we were forced to punt on naming our next RetroActive. I would say the plan is now to name it next week, but I worry I'm tempting fate.

James is without New Business that any of you would care about, so he turns the show over to Guillaume who has some final thoughts on Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster, and yes, Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster (00:08:04). If you're wondering "does he also do V," the answer is "not today." He also has some fuller thoughts on 1000xRESIST (00:29:15), a sci-fi story that has some things to say and he really enjoyed. Jon is, predictably, playing a lot of Monster Hunter Wilds (00:52:13). He's got some thoughts on some of the more controversial decisions in the game's design.

Did you know we have a website? Did you know you're on it right now? Did you know Jon writes descriptions of stupid images and James makes stupid images? This is all news (01:17:49).

After this earthshattering revelation, we actually manage TWO Listener Mail questions. This week we rank Nintendo systems by consensus (01:22:35) and we figure out which of four alarmingly poor candidates would maximize Nintendo's profits (02:08:53). You can transfer stolen funds into our bank account here.