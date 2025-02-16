Episode 914: EAT MY NUANCE

James confused two brain-dead Sony shooters. Sony will forgive him because they forgot either series existed.

This week, James has actual real New Business with Stories from Sol: the Gun Dog (00:07:55). And to be clear, I mean minutes of it, because that's all he had played at that point. That's okay, he shows all y'all why there are games he "just doesn't talk about here" when he tries to describe the bewildering experience that was adapting to A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia (00:14:13). Playing like the pillagers he's fighting just feels dirty.

Jon is intent on doing the most confusing thing possible with two PSP to PS4/5 ports: Killzone: Liberation and Resistance: Retribution (00:25:40). This Nintendo-focused audience immediately conflates the two series in their heads, which is more headspace than Sony is giving them. o7 Rico. Jon and James then go talk about all kinds of random bullshit.

James' commentary: My notes on this segment just say "3DO-no" and "Wait, why are we talking about this?"

Guillaume continues to confirm that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a good game (00:57:43). He also confirms via the Pixel Remaster that Final Fantasy II really isn't. He's also playing the Xbox One Killer Instinct? What a strange line-up we have this week.

Greg takes us back from the depth of this New Business degeneracy with a perfectly normal look at Wario Land 4, now on NSO+Pack (01:12:31).

After the break, we try to tackle our inbox backlog. This would be a great transition but first we break down the latest much more boring Investors Briefing (01:15:52). Then we tackle a Listener Mail question: how to approach a backlog (01:30:15).

You can make our backlog increasingly menacing by doing the thing we ask you to do.