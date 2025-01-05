Episode 908: Podcast Recording: Listening and Emailing Simulator 2025 - Back to School Edition

SEO my wallet in the New Year.

We're back in 2025! Well, three of us are. Take your guess who is unexpectedly absent. I'll wait.

This week, Greg has a brief update on Mario & Luigi: Brothership (00:02:40). We also talk a little bit about eShop junk. James was busy during the break. First up is Kirby and the Forgotten Land (00:08:29), which he pretty much played all of. Next he embraces bad ideas with KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! (00:24:26), and he wraps with a little bit of Tetris DX. Gui and James both spent the holiday with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle; Gui is about half-way and James is done (00:29:07). Gui closes New Business with a bit of a rapid-fire round: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind (00:50:06), New Star GP (00:58:46), and Betrayal at House on the Hill.

After a break its the first Listener Mail of 2025. This week we give advice on gamifying your life goals (01:11:05), and talk about the challenges of Nintendo "doing better" on the eShop (01:42:02).

As always, mail us.