Episode 907: Lot Lizard Jon and His One Big Puzzle Arm

"Looking for a good time? Here's my math homework."

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's finally time for the RetroActive on Professor Layton and the Curious Village. We talk the gameplay, the music, the art, the weird plot, and of course - the puzzles. Our goal for this RetroActive was to feature the DS on its 20th anniversary but also to make sure we got one in during 2024.

And we sure did.

On that note, this episode was recorded back on December 19, so if any news broke we were not able to cover it.

We hope you're having a great holiday season, and we'll see you in 2025.

You can send our cards here.