Episode 902: Japanese Tom Hardy

This remake has hit a snag.

This week, we expand on our 1-900-103-4RFN offers with a deep dive on Death Wish 4 (00:00:26). This was nominally part of the introduction, but RFN will always RFN.

After a remarkable amount of time spent on a segment that exists only to let new listeners establish our voices/names and inform the other listeners if Jon is out (likely), we roll into NEW BUSNESS! Greg has a short update on Mario & Luigi: Brothership and then leads a conversation on new NSO offering: Donkey Kong Land (00:13:38). James is back on his... considerate behavior with the newly-released KUUKYOMI 4: Consider It (00:31:04). It's getting hard to talk about these things, they're all the same but they're still stupid fun. Guillaume has some final thoughts about Trials of Mana (00:39:54), and it turns out its a really good game. It's also part of the Nintendo Black Friday sale. He's significantly less positive on the Amazon series Like a Dragon: Yakuza (00:45:43). Jon bought Skyrim, again (01:05:01). This time it's on PS5 and he's actually playing it. He and James also crack strategy on buying vouchers for the eShop and Xbox Live - it's almost game time for these two.

After a break, the crew pull together a list of eight Nintendo DS games, two each, to deliberate over selecting our game for The Nintendo DS 20th Anniversary Retroactive (01:15:27). What did we pick? Listen and find out.

