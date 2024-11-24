Episode 902: Japanese Tom Hardy

This remake has hit a snag.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
This week, we expand on our 1-900-103-4RFN offers with a deep dive on Death Wish 4 (00:00:26). This was nominally part of the introduction, but RFN will always RFN.
After a remarkable amount of time spent on a segment that exists only to let new listeners establish our voices/names and inform the other listeners if Jon is out (likely), we roll into NEW BUSNESS! Greg has a short update on Mario & Luigi: Brothership and then leads a conversation on new NSO offering: Donkey Kong Land (00:13:38). James is back on his... considerate behavior with the newly-released KUUKYOMI 4: Consider It (00:31:04). It's getting hard to talk about these things, they're all the same but they're still stupid fun. Guillaume has some final thoughts about Trials of Mana (00:39:54), and it turns out its a really good game. It's also part of the Nintendo Black Friday sale. He's significantly less positive on the Amazon series Like a Dragon: Yakuza (00:45:43). Jon bought Skyrim, again (01:05:01). This time it's on PS5 and he's actually playing it. He and James also crack strategy on buying vouchers for the eShop and Xbox Live - it's almost game time for these two.
After a break, the crew pull together a list of eight Nintendo DS games, two each, to deliberate over selecting our game for The Nintendo DS 20th Anniversary Retroactive (01:15:27). What did we pick? Listen and find out.
Feed the beast!
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "More London Streets (Live)" from Professor Layton and the Unwound Future. Composition by Tomohito Nishiura. It was selected by James. All rights reserved by LEVEL-5 Inc.