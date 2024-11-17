Episode 901: 1-900-103-4RFN

A bargain at any price; that price happens to be $10.99/minute.

This week, we start the show without the pressures of 900.

Instead, we talk Universal Studios Donkey Kong Direct, or whatever insane thing they named it (00:02:29). Do you want a hotdog covered in guacamole, or some other nightmare food concoction? Well, you'll have to fly to Japan, because when Epic Universe opens in Orlando next year, they definitely wont have this stuff.

After we finish educating on theme parks, it's time for NEW BUSINESS. James promised you Ys X: Nordics impressions, and Ys X: Nordics impressions he has (00:27:20). In fact, he's basically 100%'d the game. It's a nice return to the exploration of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA but this time by ship. Both games come highly recommended. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, you can skip buggy mess.

Guillaume is playing the remake of Trials of Mana (2020) (00:49:03). He had put off playing this game, because Square Enix in their infinite wisdom had just released Trials of Mana on the Collection of Mana a year prior. With enough time between then and now, he's enjoying this modern remake of the game we (previously) never got in the west.

Greg has even newer business than James, with early impressions of Mario and Luigi: Brothership (01:06:25). He's really just getting started, so he's able to talk about what's new this time around.