Episode 898: Soft-Hearted Guillaume Wont Say Kinky

Two episodes before the dreaded-900, the crew has a relatively normal show. James, as the show's singular form of structure, gives a real BACKBONE to such an orderly and meaningful episode. Frankly, this is Peabody stuff.
He starts New Business talking about Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (00:10:53). This games are not kind. Or even pretending to be. Guillaume wants to play Street Fighter IV with all the bells and whistles, and a purchased of a used copy of SF4 + the DLC doesn't seem to provide (00:34:37). He also got an even more retro game: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (00:45:00). Greg has a short update on F-Zero Climax, though he waited until finishing all the new F-Zero 99 content before fully committing (00:52:21). He spends the majority of his New Business on a retro-ish remake: Shadow of the Ninja: Reborn (00:54:44).
Two emails this week: write a Broadway production for Nintendo (01:21:55) and ID the fake Pac-Man ghost (01:43:22). Email is your obligation. Email is your life.
This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Library Piano" from Luigi's Mansion 2. It was requested by Regmcfly. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.