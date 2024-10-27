Episode 898: Soft-Hearted Guillaume Wont Say Kinky

I will. Kinky. You can clip that.

Two episodes before the dreaded-900, the crew has a relatively normal show. James, as the show's singular form of structure, gives a real BACKBONE to such an orderly and meaningful episode. Frankly, this is Peabody stuff.

He starts New Business talking about Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (00:10:53). This games are not kind. Or even pretending to be. Guillaume wants to play Street Fighter IV with all the bells and whistles, and a purchased of a used copy of SF4 + the DLC doesn't seem to provide (00:34:37). He also got an even more retro game: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (00:45:00). Greg has a short update on F-Zero Climax, though he waited until finishing all the new F-Zero 99 content before fully committing (00:52:21). He spends the majority of his New Business on a retro-ish remake: Shadow of the Ninja: Reborn (00:54:44).

Two emails this week: write a Broadway production for Nintendo (01:21:55) and ID the fake Pac-Man ghost (01:43:22). Email is your obligation. Email is your life.