Episode 897: Jon Lindemann IS Florida Man

Florida Man Ruins Perfectly Good Podcast Introduction, Shows No Regret.
Everyone is finally together again, and Jon is instantly impatient and rude.
This isn't why he's Florida Man; he's just naturally intemperate.
Likewise, this episode is a bit thin on content, and instead of cutting things short we decided to do a bunch of sub-optimal email. Fix it! Fix it now for Episode 900.
Questions!
- (00:05:58) Does the RFN Crew have an event worth streaming?
- (01:03:13) Our ?agent? launches our acting careers.
- (01:34:32) Know-stradamus demands we predict Switch Successor's downfall
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Ancheim ~ The Land of Sand and Time" from Bravely Default. It was requested by A.G. All rights reserved by Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.