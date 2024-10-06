Episode 895: Who's Your Rob Schneider?

A question we should all be asking.

This week, Jon continues his bloodthirsty reign as Podcast Patriarch. The self-styled "Alpha Male of RFN" again takes the host's chair, leaving Greg and Guillaume trembling in his presence. Perhaps next week James "Jackpot Usurper" Jones can return to retake the throne.

New Business has Greg giving his post-credit-roll thoughts on Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (00:00:58), while Guillaume discusses Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (00:38:25) and Dragon Quest XI (00:46:16). Jon doesn't have anything to add for a second straight episode, but that's more out of respect for our audience who can surely wait another week to hear his FC 25 lamentations.

For Listener Mail, we talk about whether or not we follow the careers of certain video game developers/composers. We also list our favorite gameplay mechanics, and give our picks for real-life game industry stories worthy of adaptation as TV shows or movies.

Your move, James...