Episode 894: A Regular RFN Episode (Derogatory)

James is out this week, so Jon steps in to infuse the host's chair with his trademark professionalism, discipline, and dignity. New Business starts off with Greg and Jon discussing the newly-released The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (00:02:16), while Guillaume continues with Yakuza 0 (00:36:40). Gui then revisits Cruis'n Blast (00:43:31) and tries Lil' Gator Game (00:52:52). It's safe to say he's a Lil' Hater, but then you already knew that.
Email sees us revisiting our costliest gaming regrets (01:07:22). And continuing with the theme of costly gaming regrets, we then discuss the spectacular failure that is Sony's Concord (01:55:43). Eight years of development was never spent so friviously...but then, we haven't played Metroid Prime 4 yet.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Unicorn Overlord - Battle" from Unicorn Overlord. It was requested by James "Jackpot" Jones. All rights reserved by Sega Corporation.