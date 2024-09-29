Episode 894: A Regular RFN Episode (Derogatory)

Again with the cat helmet.

James is out this week, so Jon steps in to infuse the host's chair with his trademark professionalism, discipline, and dignity. New Business starts off with Greg and Jon discussing the newly-released The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (00:02:16), while Guillaume continues with Yakuza 0 (00:36:40). Gui then revisits Cruis'n Blast (00:43:31) and tries Lil' Gator Game (00:52:52). It's safe to say he's a Lil' Hater, but then you already knew that.

Email sees us revisiting our costliest gaming regrets (01:07:22). And continuing with the theme of costly gaming regrets, we then discuss the spectacular failure that is Sony's Concord (01:55:43). Eight years of development was never spent so friviously...but then, we haven't played Metroid Prime 4 yet.