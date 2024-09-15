Episode 892: The Sound of One Hand Mario-ing

Privately, in your own room, please.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This is a sad and lonely episode.

Greg: Gone. Jon: Missing. James: Present. Guillaume: Impersonating everyone else.

Did we plan for a two-man show? Absolutely not. Is it what we would have wanted? Nope. Did it happen? Only you can decide if that was Greg "ahoy-hoy"-ing or if Guillaume is a great impersonator.

We're very New Business today. We decided to alternate due to (hand waving). James kicks the show off with Mario Run (00:06:18). It is...a respectable effort. It's also not very fun. Guillaume continues to control the roaring 1980s with Yakuza 0 (00:37:52). James teaches the controversy in the alarmingly improbable Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (00:56:45). Guillaume closes us out with the relaxing vibes of Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid (01:29:14).