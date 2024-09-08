Episode 891: Bangai-O Spirit This Game Out of Your House

I know that's the DS Game, just bear with me here...
Jon is out this week, so GG+J launch into an all-email bonanza.
...they did three emails.
Why are we so bad at this?
THIS WEEK: we play GX's dumb Kairosoft LOWER or HIGHER (00:02:25) , not brought to you by PrizePicks (or inbox is open, as is our wallet). Then, we explain away the dirt that soil our political campaigns (00:35:15). Pressure washer not included. Lastly, we are on the hunt for Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night! (00:55:09) We also talk about DS collections we're still missing (it's Layton)
