Episode 891: Bangai-O Spirit This Game Out of Your House

I know that's the DS Game, just bear with me here...

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Jon is out this week, so GG+J launch into an all-email bonanza.

...they did three emails.

Why are we so bad at this?

THIS WEEK: we play GX's dumb Kairosoft LOWER or HIGHER (00:02:25) , not brought to you by PrizePicks (or inbox is open, as is our wallet). Then, we explain away the dirt that soil our political campaigns (00:35:15). Pressure washer not included. Lastly, we are on the hunt for Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night! (00:55:09) We also talk about DS collections we're still missing (it's Layton)

Send your emails, or else.