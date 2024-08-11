We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Free Nintendo
DSGCSwitch

Episode 887: I Listen to Groosewave, You Haven’t Heard of It

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - August 11, 2024, 10:23 pm EDT
The flatulent horns really stand out with the reverb.

This week we start the show with Listener Mail. Send something we've "never seen before" here. Does Toon Link have a future (00:09:51), our favorite iteration of the Zelda characters (00:36:14), and our IRL save point (01:19:12).

After a break, we go through some New Business. Greg's been playing Pinball Quest (01:43:28). We've been replaying the remaster of the remake RE (01:43:28). Guillaume is still exploring the 1980s Tokyo in Yakuza 0 (01:47:38) and he and James have been exploring 1980s Yorkshire in Thank Goodness You're Here (01:52:59). Lastly. James has been shifting the earth in Arranger (02:05:09).

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette . The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is "At Doom's Gate" from Doom. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by ZeniMax Media Inc.

