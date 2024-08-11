Episode 887: I Listen to Groosewave, You Haven’t Heard of It

The flatulent horns really stand out with the reverb.

This week we start the show with Listener Mail. Send something we've "never seen before" here. Does Toon Link have a future (00:09:51), our favorite iteration of the Zelda characters (00:36:14), and our IRL save point (01:19:12).

After a break, we go through some New Business. Greg's been playing Pinball Quest (01:43:28). We've been replaying the remaster of the remake RE (01:43:28). Guillaume is still exploring the 1980s Tokyo in Yakuza 0 (01:47:38) and he and James have been exploring 1980s Yorkshire in Thank Goodness You're Here (01:52:59). Lastly. James has been shifting the earth in Arranger (02:05:09).