Radio Free Nintendo
Switch

Episode 886: Price Shaggers

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - August 4, 2024, 8:40 pm EDT
Everybody hates Kerry.

Oh! Thank goodness you're here, James and Gui have been playing Thank Goodness You're Here! (00:02:48) and wanted to tell you about it. That's right, James has new business. Jon is being a right tosser...in Street Fighter 6 (00:28:28). You know, grappling. Guillaume finally finished PowerSlave Exhumed and has now moved onto Turok: Dinosaur Hunter (00:55:46). Lastly, he has thoughts on Yakuza 0 (01:08:15).

After a break, and a counting adventure, the gang tackles a duo of Listener Mail. We advise people what to play (Bubsy 3D) on Switch, and what not (Chrono Trigger) (01:23:01) and regale our adoring listeners with tales of our favorite adaptions FROM video games (01:40:07). As always, you can send us your questions.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette . The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is "Final Battle!" from Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey. Composition by Yoko Shimomura. It was requested by Juan. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

