Episode 886: Price Shaggers

Everybody hates Kerry.

Oh! Thank goodness you're here, James and Gui have been playing Thank Goodness You're Here! (00:02:48) and wanted to tell you about it. That's right, James has new business. Jon is being a right tosser...in Street Fighter 6 (00:28:28). You know, grappling. Guillaume finally finished PowerSlave Exhumed and has now moved onto Turok: Dinosaur Hunter (00:55:46). Lastly, he has thoughts on Yakuza 0 (01:08:15).

After a break, and a counting adventure, the gang tackles a duo of Listener Mail. We advise people what to play (Bubsy 3D) on Switch, and what not (Chrono Trigger) (01:23:01) and regale our adoring listeners with tales of our favorite adaptions FROM video games (01:40:07). As always, you can send us your questions.