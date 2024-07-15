Episode 883: No, No, No: THE Meg

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - July 15, 2024, 10:25 pm EDT

Discuss in talkback!

Meg Ryan with huge teeth. Or in them.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week we're all-in on Listener Mail. We make some licensed games (00:2:26), reboot Casstlevania (00:55:08) and Goemon (01:26:25), and explain why the NES isn't the worst (01:36:04). Send us your investor Q&A here.