Radio Free Nintendo
Switch

Episode 883: No, No, No: THE Meg

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - July 15, 2024, 10:25 pm EDT
Meg Ryan with huge teeth. Or in them.

This week we're all-in on Listener Mail. We make some licensed games (00:2:26), reboot Casstlevania (00:55:08) and Goemon (01:26:25), and explain why the NES isn't the worst (01:36:04).

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette . The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is "Stage Results" from NES Remix. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

