Episode 882: Rushing the Final Boss Hopped Up on Opioids and PBR in My 2-Star Pants

James is out for the start of the show celebrating FREEDOM. Largely by exploding things and drinking AMERICAN MADE.

Greg leads what is nominally a "New Business" episode. I say nominally because this RFN and RFN Stuff happens.

Guillaume has returned to Tears of the Kingdom (00:01:57), and made a run at the boss in a bit of an under-dressed state. He's also killing demons in Doom-like PowerSlave Exhumed (00:31:33), a late 90s shooter now on modern consoles. James returns here to disrupt everything, demanding Jon produce a book report on Theodore Rex, making this the third week in a row we've talked about a movie with talking dinosaurs living alongside modern humans. He then pivots to talking about Diablo IV (01:11:21), presumably on the first of twenty systems he will eventually buy this game on. Somewhere around here we took a break, but I don't remember, so lets say it was here. Afterwards, Greg gives impressions of Perfect Dark (01:18:28), now on the NSO Expansion Pack. We don't spend a ton of time on it, because we did a RetroActive way back when. Lastly, we talk about the latest additions to the NSO - which just happen to be a bunch of Rare games and some black box stragglers.