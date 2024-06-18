We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Free Nintendo
Episode 880: Gollum Is the Fourth Most Accomplished Hobbit

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - June 21, 2024, 5:20 pm EDT
Directly hunting hobbits.

The mid-year Nintendo Direct is here, and RFN is here to give you...a delayed reaction.

36 segments, featuring over 40 games. With the whole RFN crew for the first time in a month, we dive deep into the announcements. We talk Metroid Prime 4, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and the most important title - Ace Attorney Investigations Collection.

After a break we tackle two emails: Why doesn't Square Enix remake Chrono Trigger and has Nintendo "won" the "console wars." You can ask us unanswerable rhetoricals here.

This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is "Kay Faraday ~ The Great Truth Thief 2011" from Gyakuten Kenji 2 Orchestra Arrangement Collection. Arrangement and Composition by Noriyuki Iwadare. It was selected by James. All rights reserved by Capcom Co., Ltd.

