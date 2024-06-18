Episode 880: Gollum Is the Fourth Most Accomplished Hobbit

Directly hunting hobbits.
The mid-year Nintendo Direct is here, and RFN is here to give you...a delayed reaction.
36 segments, featuring over 40 games. With the whole RFN crew for the first time in a month, we dive deep into the announcements. We talk Metroid Prime 4, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and the most important title - Ace Attorney Investigations Collection.
After a break we tackle two emails: Why doesn't Square Enix remake Chrono Trigger and has Nintendo "won" the "console wars." You can ask us unanswerable rhetoricals here.
