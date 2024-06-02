Episode 877: THE RaDio FREE NINTENDO LEGEND

I hAtE sQuArE eNiX.

This week: we remain Jon-less and are preparing to be Guillaume-less. It's a fraught situation but we have four days to figure it out.

Those are next week's concerns; this week we start with corrections and finally make our way to NEW BUSINESS.

James has two games: The Duck Detective: The Secret Salami (00:10:09) and Chants of Sennaar (00:20:09). Both games are about solving mysteries and plugging words into slots in your journal, but Chants of Sennaar is excellent. Duck Detective is... Duck Detective. Greg hasn't made as quite as much progress with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (00:41:30) as he'd like, so look for more next week. Guillaume closes out New Business with the ridiculously cased COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (00:48:26).

Only one Listener Mail this week, because James had a minor emergency to tend to, but one listener's been broken by Iggy's Reckin' Balls (01:13:27). You can... uh... not this week... by sending us an email.