Episode 875: We Put Tomonobu Itagaki in Charge of Nintendo Direct Production

Never again shall a disembodied, but enthusiastic, voice try to introduce some rogue-lite platformer about the power of love or some garbage by inflecting every sentence like its a question.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

James is back from his short career as a cast member, and resumes hosting duties for a jam-packed episode full of Nin... we spend ten minutes talking about hostage videos. I don't even know why I'm pretending.

At least for the first half, things are significantly less unhinged. New Business has Greg looking at Metroidvania maze game Animal Well. He also leads a discussion of the latest wave of Game Boy NSO titles: Mario Land is finally here, ruining our favorite joke, and also more Breakout is available. James has been over-exposed to Star Wars, and decided it was finally time to play Jedi: Survivor, a different type of Metroidvania. Jon and Gui are down the indie cat game hole, with Little Kitty, Big City. Lastly, Gui found the RPG he's been looking for in For a Vast Future.

After a break, its a single email: Sony now has two CEOs, why can't Nintendo? Why not three? Why not 32? Send your complaints here.