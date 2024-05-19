Episode 875: We Put Tomonobu Itagaki in Charge of Nintendo Direct Production

Never again shall a disembodied, but enthusiastic, voice try to introduce some rogue-lite platformer about the power of love or some garbage by inflecting every sentence like its a question.
James is back from his short career as a cast member, and resumes hosting duties for a jam-packed episode full of Nin... we spend ten minutes talking about hostage videos. I don't even know why I'm pretending.
At least for the first half, things are significantly less unhinged. New Business has Greg looking at Metroidvania maze game Animal Well. He also leads a discussion of the latest wave of Game Boy NSO titles: Mario Land is finally here, ruining our favorite joke, and also more Breakout is available. James has been over-exposed to Star Wars, and decided it was finally time to play Jedi: Survivor, a different type of Metroidvania. Jon and Gui are down the indie cat game hole, with Little Kitty, Big City. Lastly, Gui found the RPG he's been looking for in For a Vast Future.
After a break, its a single email: Sony now has two CEOs, why can't Nintendo? Why not three? Why not 32? Send your complaints here.
This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "A Life Sent On" from Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Composition by Yasunori Mitsuda. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.