Episode 873: Cobra is Rated R for Respectable

Greg is back, and Guillaume has all the NFL Draft hot takes money can buy. Also we talk about a movie you might have never heard of: Cobra.

James does New Business on the Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog trailer, because that's where things are going in his life. This is 30 minutes into the show and he's not even talking about something he played. What are we doing here? Well, what we're doing is having an existential crisis trying to follow along with Jon's impressions R-Type Final 3 Evolved, and its absolutely manic R Home to the R Museum and R Social Mixer.

SEND HELP

James thought he'd have all the idiocy firepower detailing how Limited Run Games not only decided to reissue old 3DO games, they did it on CD-Rs that 2/3 of 3DO units wont be able to read. We've really gone through the looking glass.

After a medically necessary break, Greg has played through Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country, bringing him almost entirely up-to-date on the Xenoblade lore. Last, Gui has dropped Dropsy, and Crackdown. He is now a bit put off by Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes.

As always: email us. We're lonely.