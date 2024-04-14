Episode 870: Bipedal Anuses Remastered

Am I boiling the frog? Nah, this is lava.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
This week, Jon has an unplanned day off and we dive head-first into the inbox. But first, we talk about the continuing weirdness that is Nintendo Switch Online's classic offerings.
- (00:00:00) New SNES NSO games and Arcade Archives: Sunset Riders.
- (00:22:15) Listener Mail: Highs and Lows of 3DS/Wii U controller gimmicks.
- (00:44:00) Listener Mail: Memories of Wii U and 3DS online.
- (01:02:26) Listener Mail: If analog triggers ARE available on Switch, why don't devs support them?
- (01:23:07) How did Felix the Cat happen and what other old games will NEVER happen?
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is >The Base of Baobab from Marvelous: Another Treasure Island. Composition by Yuichi Ozaki. It was requested by MASB. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.