Episode 869: What Part of Dr. Mario?

This week, you emailed us. We said some things. Some of them were good. Some of them were dumb. We suggested five sequels to Disaster: Day of Crisis. None of it makes much sense, despite being asked if Nintendo is Disney, if numbers belong in titles, and if Zelda's evolving art style is unique. You can add to the Shrove Tuesday bonfire with your own questions.

After a break, the BUSINES IS NEW. But not "New" in the Nintendo sense. This isn't New New Business, or New New Business. It doesn't really work without the logo denoting where the Nintendo new is, versus the standard new applied to the "Business" part of our normally-opening segment.

Let's agree that New NEW Business would be a spectacular segment, where we talk about games that don't exist.

But, these games do exist, and we played them!

James isn't so sure his game should exist. He's been playing the new demo of SaGa: Emerald Beyond. Specifically, the Switch demo, as SquareEnix made CONSOLE EXCLUSIVE DEMOS. It's the least nonsense thing about this demo.

I encourage everyone to try out Saga Emerald Beyond demo.



It's... fuck I don't even know if I want to get out of bed ever again. — James Jones (@NWR_James) April 5, 2024

Greg is taking in some handheld retro gaming on Switch. He has some more thoughts on F-Zero Maximum Velocity ( for Game Boy Advance) and on the collection Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay (for Nintendo DS).

Jon has fallen down a soccer hole with many iterations of FIFA, including 23 - the last one before EA got sick of paying a bunch of Europeans who never did anything in their life beyond grift. Jon embraces the grift, and rejects FC 24.

Lastly, Guillaume is still playing Mortal Kombat, this time 11. He's also got a small dose of Dr. Mario. But who's side is he on?