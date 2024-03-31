Episode 868: Disaster: Weeks of Crisis

28 Bearorists Later.

(00:07:58) New Business - Mario Golf (GBC) and other NSO games. (00:12:16) F-Zero 99 and F-Zero Maximum Velocity. (00:23:27) Titanfall 2. (00:31:03) Unicorn Overlord. (00:54:59) Heave Ho. Marvel's Spider-Man. (01:20:47) Listener Mail - What does Nintendo have left to release between now and Switch 2?

Due to the Easter holiday, this article will be... a RUNDOWN:

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is The Journey Home from Wario Land II. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.