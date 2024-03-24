Episode 867: Microsoft's Big-Dick Blender

Xbox's foray into your kitchen continues with the MOST POWERFUL BLENDER EVER.

This week we dive into the inbox. FOUR EMAILS are answered, sort of: why doesn't Nintendo explicitly name second-party partners on their games, are the Nintendo Direct fields lying fallow for good or ill, and what is the future of Sony and AAA games writ large?

Because we spent so much time on business business business business we didn't have a lot of time for New Business. That means we turn the keys over to G+G, and boy did that car get plowed directly into the catch-wall. Guillaume tries to talk about A Little to the Left, but instead reveals his failure to understand addiction. He then tries to throw J+J off the trail by pivoting to Ogre Battle: March of the Black Queen, which he grabbed just before the Wii Shop Channel died, but only exposed more questionable economic choices. Greg has spent a little bit more time with Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC, largely focused on a Virtual Boy reference, but devotes the vast majority of the time to Wii U savior New Super Luigi U.