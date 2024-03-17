Episode 866: Touch the Cenotaph

It's so big and rocky.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week we got a bunch of games: Worlds of Final Fantasy Maxima, Ufouria: The Saga 2, Mortal Kombat 1 and 11, Splatoon 3: Side Order, and Unicorn Overlord. I'll let you guess who talked about what.

After the break we managed a paltry two emails: Mario Kart Cross and Nintendo Games too "off model" to release in 2024.

You can take us "off model" by sending us an email.