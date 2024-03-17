Episode 866: Touch the Cenotaph

It's so big and rocky.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
This week we got a bunch of games: Worlds of Final Fantasy Maxima, Ufouria: The Saga 2, Mortal Kombat 1 and 11, Splatoon 3: Side Order, and Unicorn Overlord. I'll let you guess who talked about what.
After the break we managed a paltry two emails: Mario Kart Cross and Nintendo Games too "off model" to release in 2024.
You can take us "off model" by sending us an email.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Samus Aran/Ending, from Super Metroid from Orchestral Game Concert 4. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.