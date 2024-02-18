Episode 862: Tasting the Clown Ketchup

This podcast tastes weird.

This week: Gui has Actraiser Renaissance, a remake of Actraiser that he isn't sure if he's recommending or not. James quizzes you on the state of the eShop (answer: poor). Jon is exploring the Mario Land games on Game Boy via his Analogue Pocket. Greg got to try out the "hidden" stages of F-Zero 99 and has detailed impressions of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

After the break, James delays the start of Listener Mail by accidentally starting a conversation on last week's Xbox news and last week's no Nintendo news. We then tackle two Listener Mail questions: incoherent and disjointed entries in entrenched series, and playing games while unwell.

