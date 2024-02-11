Episode 861: Planet of the Apes - Kountry of the Kongs

Look forward to the first AAAAA Game, coming fourth quarter, 2020s.
This week, I'm rushing to write the article, so buckle-up!
James starts the show by not talking about Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, or trying to at least. He then spends the majority of his time on Captain Toad, a port of a Wii U game that he has never played. Turns out its not a great game to marathon.
Greg has some early impressions of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which is seemingly on sale already. He then gives thoughts on Yooka-Laylee, a 3D platformer from early in the Switch's life, featuring the work of a number of long-time Rare developers.
Gui and Jon opted to skip New Business, leaving time for LISTENER MAIL!
So with our extra time we managed a total of...two. Fix the Microsoft brand in Japan (Challenge impossible!) and make a licensed Nintendo game (note, from Nintendo not of Nintendo).
