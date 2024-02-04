Episode 860: My Nintendo Burner Phone

The new Nintendo Switch Online app is a little too wild.
Jon returns, and finally - we can predict.
But first, New Business!
Jon: Tekken 8
James: Saga of the Moon Priestess, Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo
Greg: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is already on sale, Smash Bros. Ultimate Spirits (again)
Gui:LEGO The Lord of Rings, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Injustice 1 and 2
I kept New Business brief because after a break is a good long run of 2024 fanfiction, aka: predictions.
Enjoy.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is All Hail Shadow from some garbage, aka: Shadow the Hedgehog. It was requested by Spencer, who needs God. All rights reserved by SEGA Group Corporation, who also need God.