Episode 860: My Nintendo Burner Phone

The new Nintendo Switch Online app is a little too wild.

Jon returns, and finally - we can predict.

But first, New Business!

Jon: Tekken 8

James: Saga of the Moon Priestess, Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo

Greg: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is already on sale, Smash Bros. Ultimate Spirits (again)

Gui:LEGO The Lord of Rings, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Injustice 1 and 2

I kept New Business brief because after a break is a good long run of 2024 fanfiction, aka: predictions.

Enjoy.

And keep feeding the inbox.