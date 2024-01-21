Episode 858: DALL·E, Draw Anime Lea Thompson Holding a Rectangle Sword

The worst thing said about an RFN Co-host is uttered this week.

I hope you didn't miss it, because Smash came back with four new spirits last week. Greg and James have claimed Rarau, Noah and Mio, Deep Cut, and Oatchi to preserve their status as "collection complete" gamers. 1517 spirits means their company is elite... in terms of free time. Greg also spent some time with the demo for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. It's 2D like the old-old-old-old Prince of Persia games, not 3D like the old-old-old Prince of Persia games. No word if the final game will contain Godsmack, like the old-old Prince of Persia game or not like the old-old-old Prince of Persia game. James is still playing a bit of The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero. By a bit, I mean nearly 20 hours. The mission-based structure is scratching a dopamine receptor in his brain in a very dangerous way. Guillaume is now exploring the depths of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 2, having played all of the tracks in reverse. He'll have to do 200cc on his own; it's just too chaotic for Karen.

After the break, we attempt to probe the inbox. Sadly, we're almost instantly knocked off-center by a "collaboration" between former host Jonny Metts and Mad Catz.

Discussed this week. It's vile. pic.twitter.com/Nv98Cm8KL1 — Radio Free Nintendo (@RFNPodcast) January 21, 2024

Also this week: unhinged elemental systems (looking at you Kingdom Hearts) and Nintendo's [bad] way with words.