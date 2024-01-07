I demand a pay raise for this.
Welcome to 2024. We're back, except Jon.
This week Gui leads 2024's New Business with his holiday exploits. Included are conversations about Switch Sports replacing Wii Sports Club, the Jackbox series, Tears of the Kingdom, and Tents and Trees. Greg spent the holiday with old favorite Super Mario Galaxy, now no longer available on Switch.
After a break, James demands emails and then the crew picks games for: stuff to emulate on a Steam Deck and the next "hey you need to play this" now that Ghost Trick is out.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Special Battle Arrange Medley from Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. It was requested by K-S-O. All rights reserved by Square Enix, Inc.