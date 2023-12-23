Episode 854: Keep Super Mario RPG Weird

Sorry, your city isn't particularly strange.

IT'S [almost] CHRISTMAS!

That, of course, means much of the RFN Crew is off to visit family and friends. This is the first of TWO episodes we recorded in a single session, and we did it so you wouldn't miss out on a week of our aimless prattling.

You're welcome. We'll take casher's checks for Christmas gifts.

This episode is a lookback at 2023 with our TOP FIVE GAMES of 2023. Just a reminder, we don't name an "RFN Game of the Year," but instead produce individual Top 5s and we each have our own rules for what games are eligible. It's a very RFN way of doing things.

I'd post the list, but then you might not listen. So, if you're on a long trip or just need two hours to yourself, enjoy the holidays and the fact that our role as tastemakers are further cemented with each passing year.

Next week we'll be posting our RetroActive on The 7th Guest. It's already recorded (in fact, it's already edited) so... no need to post comments anymore. Thanks to all who participated.