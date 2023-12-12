Episode 852: We Like Our Forum Beefs Medium Rare

Please send us more drama.
This week, Jon is an AI-enhanced Public Announcement speaker.
Also, Jon's back.
Due to some scheduling challenges, as is the season, we recorded an email-only episode. This week: what the hell is an "indie" game, making a Star Fox movie, and Namco's stranglehold on loading screen games. As always, flood our inbox.
