Episode 852: We Like Our Forum Beefs Medium Rare

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - December 12, 2023, 12:11 am EST

Discuss in talkback!

Please send us more drama.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week, Jon is an AI-enhanced Public Announcement speaker. Also, Jon's back. Due to some scheduling challenges, as is the season, we recorded an email-only episode. This week: what the hell is an "indie" game, making a Star Fox movie, and Namco's stranglehold on loading screen games. As always, flood our inbox. LAST CALL FOR RETROACTIVE! Post your The 7th Guest feelings in the forums or in the NWR Discord.