Episode 851: For Sale: Baby Hands, Never Worn and Gator-Skin Headwear

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, and Guillaume Veillette - December 2, 2023, 9:38 pm EST
Jonathan Swift could never!

Week two of Jon's Sojourn kicks-off with New Business. James skips, but Guillaume and Greg have plenty to cover.

Guillaume has some impressions of WarioWare: Move It!, but mostly he's been playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Castlevania Advance Collection.

Greg is focused on the just-released remake of Super Mario RPG, but he saves some time for the just-updated F-Zero 99.

After our regularly-scheduled 15 seconds of "Men of Leisure," it's time for Listener Mail. As always, your questions go here.

Topics this week: a mysterious and haunting Kong rendering, the future of PlatinumGames, and the launch date of the next 3D Zelda.

Time is very much close on our next RetroActive, The 7th Guest.

Your doctor (me) recommends doing it in one sitting.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is Burning My Soul from Goemon's Great Adventure. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

