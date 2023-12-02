Episode 851: For Sale: Baby Hands, Never Worn and Gator-Skin Headwear

Jonathan Swift could never!
Week two of Jon's Sojourn kicks-off with New Business. James skips, but Guillaume and Greg have plenty to cover.
Guillaume has some impressions of WarioWare: Move It!, but mostly he's been playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Castlevania Advance Collection.
Greg is focused on the just-released remake of Super Mario RPG, but he saves some time for the just-updated F-Zero 99.
After our regularly-scheduled 15 seconds of "Men of Leisure," it's time for Listener Mail. As always, your questions go here.
Topics this week: a mysterious and haunting Kong rendering, the future of PlatinumGames, and the launch date of the next 3D Zelda.
Time is very much close on our next RetroActive, The 7th Guest.
