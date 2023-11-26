Episode 850: My Name Is Samus WAHran

The future of the Metroid Prime series is in safe hands.

Recorded without the presence of Jon Lindemann or Lon Jindemann, and on an American holiday, this episode is a quick inbox cleanser.

This week we get: an apology, name Mario Kart, replace the Joy-Con, fix Prime 4, and put a screen on a thing we don't even know exists.

As always, you can undo our efforts to clean the inbox by sending questions here.

RetroActive: The 7th Guest is just two weeks away. It's short, so you can get through it pretty quick.

