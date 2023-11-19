Episode 849: Difficulty Hot Dog

I'd love to tell you why I wrote that title down, but I don't remember. So, a fine "Difficulty Hot Dog" to you too as well.

Another week, another episode where I have no idea what the title means.

This week, James has an ill-fated Donkey Kong Quiz and wraps-up Dave the Diver. Jon is back into Monster Hunter World, but he's also gotten into Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. and he will one day finish Super Mario Bros. Wonder. He then takes us deep into nothing but sidetracks with Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. Guillaume is talking Dr. Mario games that may or may not exist and cracks out the Ultimate Unauthorized Nintendo Game Strategies. Greg's playing dubious GB game Castlevania Legends and the final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.

Email this week: themes in video game music. Send 'em here.

It's time for our next RetroActive: The 7th Guest, from way back in 1993. Comments in the forums and discords.

Get the comments in in the next two weeks, we're going to record this one pretty quick. The game is short so this is very doable.