Episode 847: Aggressive Worming

It's a work in progress below the surface.

Jon is out this week, so once again we're running a three-man show.

The returning Greg kicks the show off with some post-completion thoughts on Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This is probably pretty close to our definitive segment on the game - you could call it "smooth." We do. About 100 times.

Guillaume is playing Sparklite. It's a roguelike action game available on Switch.

James closes out New Business with Dave the Diver. You're Dave. You're a diver. You hunt fish, you serve sushi, you make money, and you...cheer on an idol? Hey there's more beneath the surface here, if you'll excuse the pun.

A short break gives way to a single Listener Mail segment: could a remake be game of the year? You can send us your questions or fill our last-call for RetroActive suggestions here.