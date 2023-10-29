Episode 846: The Release Calendar

Oh hey, Mario is out.

James' audio had some issues this week.

It was Jon's fault.

Going to keep the article short this week, because you people asking about the feed - despite me calling it out in a well-crafted article - made me insane. It's fixed by the way, so be sure to enjoy last week's episode too!

But, this week Greg is out watching the Bills. The remaining crew talks about Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which James has already cleared and the others are just starting. So, really, James talks about Super Mario Bros. Wonder. With an echo. And tinny audio. And just a disaster of audio quality.

Email this week is a single question: what Nintendo games do "story" well?

Send us your echoed questions here.