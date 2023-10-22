Episode 845: I Prefer Keyboarding in the Missionary Position

I'm tired of all these keyboard perverts.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

As I write this, I'm listening to Episode 845. I'm just over an hour in and Jon is trying to keep himself from spending $4000 on 8BitDo products. In this, I've encountered the phrase "keyboard S&M." As alternate titles go, this one might go over the still-uncharted John/Neal Line where I will definitely get an email.

This is New Business in Episode 845. It isn't the start; I've already heard Greg give some introductory thoughts on Super Mario Bros. Wonder - which had just come out hours earlier - and closing thoughts on the King's League Grad Prix of F-Zero 99. I, myself, then took the show through an eShop minecart ride and compared expectations and reality of "the newest Forza" with Jon Lindemann. Speaking of, before he doomed himself into spending an entire year's pay on Famicom-colored desktop accessories, Jon talked about getting spooky on his Steam Deck with Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

I've not got to hear Gui's New Business yet, because I have not reached it. I started the show on a bike ride. However, that ride wasn't long enough to hear the entire show; it's starting to get a bit chilly for such rides.

Normally, I'd look at the podcast listing in my podcast app of choice, but alas the NWR RSS Feed is broken again. It is a work in progress, but until it is corrected that means Episode 845 is a "Nintendo World Report dot com exclusive podcast."

I also recall us talking about action movies again. I assume we get here via Gui's New Business. I was not aware Time Cop had a sequel and I mix up the Carradine actors. I apologize to the Carradine family.

My notes indicate that Gui, who's New Business I reached as I typed this sentence, has completed Chained Echoes - which he ultimately likes a lot - and Asura's Wrath - which remains a scam over a decade later. My notes also indicate he played Astebreed, which is as anime as anime gets, assuming you can consume the plot, and leads us into a breakdown of the surprising contents of IREM Collection Volume 3.

I didn't know there was a Volume 1.

Despite the fact we didn't have any this week, please send us emails.