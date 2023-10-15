Episode 844: Why Are We Talking About Horace?

Not that Horace. Or that one.

This week, Gui has Dogurai - it's "samurai" but a dog. He also returned to the one-man JRPG Chained Echoes.

Jon has the newest Forza Motorsport, which is the eighth Forza Motorsport. The sequel to Forza Motorsport 7, it's obvously called "Forza Motorsport." We also get distracted for nearly half an hour talking about 80s and 90s movies.

Good movies? Of course not.

Greg has impressions of the full version of Patrick's Parabox as well as an update on F-Zero 99.

After a break, we tackle an impossible-sounding three emails: Has Doug Bowser seen the bad Nintendo cartoons, what game design sins are inexcusable, and pining for Bravely Third or Bravely Default 3...or Bravely Second 2...I guess. You can ask us what else is on Dougie's playlist here.