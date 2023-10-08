Episode 843: Compression Socks and Athletic Supporters Won’t Make It Okay

It's about chickens. And the eShop.

It's been a long week at RFNHQ. James is on the edit and the article, and something had to give: welcome to a low-effort podcast article.

New Business: Greg is spooky seasoned with Aria of Sorrow from Castlevania Advance Collection and Kirby Star Allies. Kirby is the most spooky. Jon went to Super Nintendo World, and has a review of the only ride. James played garbage, again. This time as part of his The Garbage Man streams: Quest for Camelot, Freak Crossing, and Arcade Archives: Stakes Winner 2. Hide your kids. Gui finishes the segment with To Be Or Not To Be and Reventure.

Email: One question - where are you going on your video game vacation?

