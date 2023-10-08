Episode 843: Compression Socks and Athletic Supporters Won’t Make It Okay

It's about chickens. And the eShop.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
It's been a long week at RFNHQ. James is on the edit and the article, and something had to give: welcome to a low-effort podcast article.
New Business: Greg is spooky seasoned with Aria of Sorrow from Castlevania Advance Collection and Kirby Star Allies. Kirby is the most spooky. Jon went to Super Nintendo World, and has a review of the only ride. James played garbage, again. This time as part of his The Garbage Man streams: Quest for Camelot, Freak Crossing, and Arcade Archives: Stakes Winner 2. Hide your kids. Gui finishes the segment with To Be Or Not To Be and Reventure.
Email: One question - where are you going on your video game vacation?
Send proposals here.
This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Solstice from The Pale Beyond. Composition by James Bruce. It was requested by Ryan. All rights reserved by Bellular Studios.