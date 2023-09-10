Episode 839: Man Buys $220 Portable System, Plays Karnov

Also tonight at 11, Usain Bolt sues local podcast for unflattering comparisons.

This week we were going to do a restrained New Business.

We were going to make up for some light email segments.

We did not.

Jon bought an Analogue Pocket, and that was the end of all of it. You too can try to convince him to buy an Analogue Duo. Be a part of the problem with me. He also has been playing Starfield, so this is easily the most Jon Lindemann you've heard in a decade. Guillaume has been looking for his next belt-scroller. This time he and Karen have played The Takeover. Let's just say this one is not "the real" Streets of Rage 4.

James and Greg were literally out of time for New Business, so they opted to take this week off.

After a break we attempted to salvage the "let's dive into the inbox" ethos of the pre-show meeting. It ended with only two questions: who needs to move to the Corner Office and why are people so down on the PlayStation Portal. Answers only available on the same Wi-Fi network as the questions.