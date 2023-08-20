Episode 836: Persons of Lordly Caliber, Waka Waka Waka!

Not gonna lie...RFN feels like The Muppet Movie sometimes.

James is out this week, which means Gui assumes the hosting chair with Greg and Jon along for the ride. The result is a rich and nuanced discussion that examines serious topics in an earnest effort to engage the audience on several different levels. Oh wait...*checks notes*...that never happened. What you get instead is the expected two hours of nonsense and tomfoolery that only Radio Free Nintendo can provide.

New Business sees Greg dipping into his retro backlog as he plays through The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, and we discuss how it compares to other games in the series. Jon gives some updated thoughts on Vampire Survivors, newly released on Switch and ready to accompany you on your next trip to the graveyard. Gui, who is now officially the "first-person shooter guy" on the podcast, discusses the recent remaster of Quake 2 and the equally brocore Pikmin 2. He's hunger striking for a Pikmin FPS that may never come, so keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

This week's Listener Mail covers which games we like to simply walk around in, which Muppet each person on RFN would be, and what we think the form factor and announce/release dates will be for the next Nintendo system. If you want to be Muppetized, feel free to karate chop an email over here.