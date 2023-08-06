Episode 834: Reset the Weeks Since Showpony Clock

Jon and Horace both return this week.

Jon triumphantly walks back into our lives after a two week absence. Horace sheepishly trots back into our lives after a single week absence.

Who is the real ironhorse here?

Surprise! James bought Pikmin 4. Oh, and he's also literally played all of it in about 5 days. Never really much of a Pikmin fan, it turns out 4 is a pretty good way to recuperate after you injure yourself. Again.

Jon finished Final Fantasy XVI and finally got around to watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie now that its hit The 'Cock.

Speaking of making a billion dollars, we also divert to talk briefly about Nintendo's latest quarterly numbers - especially the abject failure that is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Imagine not even managing to sell 20m units in 6 weeks. What an embarrassment.

New Business wraps with Greg's impressions of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. All the music, none of the Square Enix weirdness. Well, less of the Square Enix weirdness.

Listener Mail this week answers two related questions: should I future-proof my gaming library physically or digitally AND what games will launch the next Nintendo system? You can send us your unanswerable riddles here.