Episode 833: Olimar Is Caked Up

Brother been hitting those those squats.

Jon remains out this week, but that doesn't deter us from starting the show with Listener Mail. In the first segment we answer two questions: why does Super Mario RPG Remake cost so much, and why are modern games so heavy with collecting. After a break we answer one more question: "Jon, what will it take for you to play Pikmin 4." Of course, Jon isn't here, so we answer for him.

After solving that mystery, we transition to Gui and Greg talking about Pikmin 4.

