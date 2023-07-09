Episode 830: The PokéLore Hole

We have a two hour origin story on Nurse Joy of Lavender Town waiting for you.

This week we lead the show with Listener Mail. Our plan is to live the maximum degree of Pokémon. Failing that, and we do, we explore games that we are simply physically incapable of not failing. Lastly, we are for sale. Send payments here.

After a break, we hit New Business. PLAY GHOST TRICK! James and Greg did. It will only require 10 hours. Your life will be forever changed. Gui is still working through Tears of the Kingdom (no spoilers) and weird Zelda-like Crusader of Centy. Jon is still playing Final Fantasy XVI and arcade racer Inertial Drift.